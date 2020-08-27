Javier Rey returns to Netflix with ‘Secret Origins’

He is one of the most sought-after actors in recent years. He has swept his last television roles and we do not stop seeing him in the cinema, both in ambitious productions and in the most independent films. Javier Rey is going through a great professional era and, on the occasion of its most recent premiere on Netflix, we review his television career until Secret origins, the film that sees the light on the platform on Friday, August 28.

It was 2005 when the actor born in Noia (La Coruña) obtained his first opportunity on the small screen in the TVE series At the edge of the law. In it, Javier is shown as Darío, the dating of a very young Nadia from Santiago (in the video, from minute 39:18).

Only two years later he got two key roles for the evolution of his career, an episodic in one of the most successful telenovelas in our country, Love in troubled times and a fixed role in the Galician series Valderrei (TVG).

Between 2008 and 2009 it went through private channels, accumulating up to three projects on Antena 3: Odd (2008-2010), the miniseries Marisol, the movie (2009) and The girl from yesterday (2009), in which he played José Cristóbal Mateo, the commissary companion of the protagonist, Samuel Santos (Ernesto Alterio). In the video we see how it is presented at minute 17:50 when Santos reaches 1977. To end this period he also made his particular foray into Telecinco through one of his longest running series, The one that looms.

His big break came with Hispania, the legend (Antena 3, 2010-2012), his first collaboration with Bambú Producciones, where he was Alejo, Helena’s (Manuela Vellés) fiancé. His ability to travel to other times would be more than demonstrated and it opened the door to a new class of roles that would follow each other from then on. While filming lasted, he took time to participate in the TV movie of TVE Operation Malaya (TVE) but the schedule was going to get even tighter.

In 2012 he entered the main cast of Shoulder strap (Antenna 3), his first job with Marta Hazas. Meanwhile, premiere Isabel (TVE), historical production in which he gave life to the Spanish nobleman Diego López Pacheco. The trips to the past must have pleased him because one of the roles for which he has obtained the most popularity is the one that gave him the return to Bambú. Mateo Ruiz Lagasca was the faithful squire of Miguel Ángel Silvestre and conqueror, again, of Marta Hazas in Velvet (Antena 3, 2014-2016). The attachment to the character made him return to it in Velvet Collection (Movistar, 2017-2019).

Although he has been linked to this project for almost six years, Javier Rey has not stopped trying his luck in other genres and networks. In 2016 he was the face of the Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga in the Telecinco miniseries on the romance between the Marchioness of Llanzol (Blanca Suárez) and Ramón Serrano Súñer (Rubén Cortada), What his eyes hid, recently reissued by the Mediaset chain. Just a year later, it would pass through medieval Galicia in The end of the road (TVE, 2017).

The consecration on television of Javier Rey

The definitive leap in his television career was given when he took on the role of Sito Miñanco in the adaptation of the controversial novel by Nacho Carretero, Fariña (Antena 3, 2018). The Galician narco earned him the recognition of the public and the critics, confirming it in the award season by winning the Feroz and the Iris for Best Male Performance and the Silver Photograms for Best Television Actor.

In 2019 he released Ax, his first foray into the platforms from the hand of Netflix. In the series it is the greatest opportunity and also the conviction of Helena (Adriana Ugarte). The Weekend Studio production has already shot its second seasonto, which awaits a release date.

2020 is also turning out to be a good year for the actor, since in the midst of a pandemic entered a new platform, Atresplayer Premium, with his partner Angela Cremonte in the series Lies. This project, as well as the previous two, confirm that the always kind Javier Rey also has the ability to play characters with more shadows than lights.

Since Friday, August 28, he has accompanied us at the end of the summer with his second collaboration with Netflix, this time in film form. Secret origins It is a mixture of genres in which we will recognize codes of superhero cinema from the purest thriller to its point of comedy. How is it possible? With a plot based on a serial killer that imitates the first appearances of the best-known heroes and, of course, a cast headed by Javier Rey himself, Verónica Echegui, Brays Efe, Antonio Resines and Ernesto Alterio.

