Javier Calvo and Leonor Martín, intriguing signings of the sequel to ‘Physics or Chemistry’

There must be few names left to announce. The sequel to Physics or Chemistry called FoQ: The Reunion will also feature Javier Calvo and Leonor Martín, the best-known actors such as Fer and Cova, in a story that must have the audience intrigued. The character of Calvo, after all, died last season in the arms of David and after being shot. What way will they find to justify their return?

Despite this detail, these two signings were expected. Leonor Martín was a fundamental piece of the series like the spiritual Cova, who in the third season went to Alicante and returned in the fifth, also reappearing to dismiss the Zurbarán institute in the outcome of Physics or Chemistry. His main relationship was with Julio, whose actor Gonzalo Ramos is one of those who has not yet confirmed his participation along with Úrsula Corberó.









Adrián Fernández, confirmed (and Javier Calvo, who died in the series, is not currently scheduled to appear).

(atresmedia)



After participating in FoQ, Martín continued in the world of acting as Gregoria Casas in The secret of Puente Viejo. He did more than 220 episodes. However, a posteriori he preferred to focus on his other passion: architecture, a profession he exercises at 31 years of age.. You can check his portfolio on his personal website.

Who did remain linked to the industry has been Javier Calvo, half of the prolific creative tandem of the Javis, author of the musical The call, his film adaptation that earned him a nomination for New Director at the Goya Awards, creator of Paquita Salas and currently working on

Poison

, also for Atresplayer.













The plot of the sequel will focus precisely on Yoli’s wedding that will serve to bring together former students and teachers from Zurbarán. Will there be a reminder for what was your best friend from adolescence? In this wedding, in addition, secrets will be uncovered that could break the harmony of the old students.

At the moment, there are a few confirmed names: Maxi Iglesias (Cabano), Blanca Romero (Irene), Ana Milan (Olympia), Adam Jezierski (Gorka), Andrea Duro (Yoli), Angy Fernandez (Paula), Adrian Rodriguez (David), Andres Cheung (Jan) and Marc Clotet (Cowboy). FoQ: The Reunion is an Atresplayer Premium project and will only have two episodes.











