Jason Statham tries to rescue Robert De Niro in ‘Elite Assassins’

Danny (Jason Statham) is one of the most skilled special operations agents. Forced to abandon his self-imposed exile, he reunites his old team of elite agents to carry out an almost impossible revenge mission: to rescue his former mentor and partner Hunter (Robert De Niro). Together, they must contend with one of the most feared military units in existence, the British Special Air Service (SAS), to neutralize a cell of renegade soldiers and their leader, Spike (Clive Owen), before their actions provoke an unstoppable international crisis.

A luxury hat trick

Elite Assasins is the film adaptation of the novel by Sir Ranulph Fiennes, titled The Feather Men and published in 1991. To carry it out, the author was inspired by real events similar to those recounted in the book and the movie. Gary McKendry He was in charge of directing the feature film, making his debut as a director, while also working as a screenwriter, bringing to the big screen what to date is his first and only film.

The great protagonist of Elite Assasins was Jason Statham, but it had two luxury reinforcements in the cast with the presence of Clive Owen and especially of Robert De Niro, double Oscar winner for his roles in The Godfather. Part II (1975) and wild bull (nineteen eighty one). In addition, the presence of Yvonne Strahovski, known for playing Serena Joy in the series The Maid’s Tale.

Killer Elite. EE.UU., 2011. Thriller. 105 min. Dir .: Gary McKendry. Int .: Jason Statham, Clive Owen, Robert De Niro, Dominic Purcell, Aden Young, Yvonne Strahovski, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Grant Bowler.

