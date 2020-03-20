Jamie Oliver To Front Coronavirus Cooking Show For Channel 4

British chef Jamie Oliver is making a fast-turnaround cooking present for Channel 4, through which he solves culinary conundrums for people who find themselves self-isolating throughout the coronavirus disaster.

Jamie: Hold Cooking And Carry On will broadcast each night for 5 days, beginning March 23. It is going to characteristic the chef serving to viewers take advantage of the substances they’ve of their houses at a time when many are speeding to the outlets and panic shopping for.

“The present is a direct response to hundreds of requests we have now been receiving from people who find themselves on the lookout for some inspiration and assurance to assist them by means of this tough time — and Jamie is a trusted voice to ship that,” mentioned Zoe Collins, the chief content material officer on the Jamie Oliver Group, which is making the present. She added that the format had been rotated “in a matter of days.”

Sarah Lazenby, head of codecs and options at Channel 4, mentioned: “Hold Cooking And Carry On types a part of Channel 4’s response to those unprecedented instances. Who higher than Jamie to assist us all navigate the everyday problem of consuming properly and feeding our households?”

The present was commissioned by Lazenby and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. Sam Beddoes is the manager producer and Katie Millard is the collection producer.