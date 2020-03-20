TELEVISION

Jamie Oliver To Front Coronavirus Cooking Show For Channel 4

March 20, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

British chef Jamie Oliver is making a fast-turnaround cooking present for Channel 4, through which he solves culinary conundrums for people who find themselves self-isolating throughout the coronavirus disaster.

Jamie: Hold Cooking And Carry On will broadcast each night for 5 days, beginning March 23. It is going to characteristic the chef serving to viewers take advantage of the substances they’ve of their houses at a time when many are speeding to the outlets and panic shopping for.

“The present is a direct response to hundreds of requests we have now been receiving from people who find themselves on the lookout for some inspiration and assurance to assist them by means of this tough time — and Jamie is a trusted voice to ship that,” mentioned Zoe Collins, the chief content material officer on the Jamie Oliver Group, which is making the present. She added that the format had been rotated “in a matter of days.”

Sarah Lazenby, head of codecs and options at Channel 4, mentioned: “Hold Cooking And Carry On types a part of Channel 4’s response to those unprecedented instances. Who higher than Jamie to assist us all navigate the everyday problem of consuming properly and feeding our households?”

The present was commissioned by Lazenby and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. Sam Beddoes is the manager producer and Katie Millard is the collection producer.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.