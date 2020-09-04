Jalis de la Serna warns us of climate change in ‘Natural’, in La Sexta

Did you know that more than ten million sparrows have disappeared from Spain in just ten years? Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild boars that cross roads and highways in search of food in towns and cities? Will thousands of dead fish and crustaceans appear again on the beaches of the Mar Menor? What keeps tomato and bread from tasting like they used to? Jalis de la Serna answers these and other questions in “Natural”, a series of eight reports with unpublished images so that the signals that nature gives us do not go unnoticed.

The program appeals to the urgent need to change course and reconnect with nature to avoid the boomerang effect that we are causing. “Natural is an Atresmedia TV production for La Sexta, which has Luz Aldama as executive producer. We spoke to the journalist from his show.

It’s funny that an ecology documentary goes in prime time …

It is logical because what we tell in the program affects the lives of all people. Our routine actions on a daily basis, such as consuming certain foods, such as turning on the tap or throwing away a piece of paper, affect the environment and how the environment can return it to us in an unwanted way.

What topics do you touch on in the eight reports?

From the issue of food to groundwater, which can be strategic, to invasive species such as the Argentine ant, the American blue crab or the apple snail, which eats the rice of the Ebro, which has brought us accidental globalization or thousands of exotic species that have spread rapidly among us, causing environmental, economic and health damage. Seeing the bed of the Guadiana river completely covered with an invasive species that looks like a grass track, so much so that you can’t even see the water, is impressive.

And why don’t the bread and tomato we eat taste like it used to?

Its not a made up sentence. Is a reality. To prevent the tomatoes from becoming soft, traditional varieties began to be crossed with others that guarantee the durability and resistance of the most consumed vegetable in Spain. In that process the flavor was lost. The same thing that happens to bread. A good flour and yeast give it the aroma, but the rush kills it. Before, it was left to ferment for one day and now it barely lasts an hour. The same happens with legumes, which are hardly consumed now, although they are responsible for part of our health. It is an essential food, a source of vegetable protein and one of the most sustainable crops, which fixes nitrogen in the soil, fertilizing it and avoiding the use of chemicals. And curiously, there is the paradox that we buy legumes from the other side of the world while the autochthonous ones are in danger of extinction.

Why are aquifers so important?

We do not know the amount of water that is under the ground in Spain and we do not know that this fresh water may be crucial in the coming years. Illegal extraction, overexploitation and contamination are putting the reserves available for supplying the population at risk. And, of course, they are seriously threatening natural jewels such as the national parks of Doñana and Las Tablas de Daimiel or the Mar Menor.

Are we taking care of our main source of water supply which are rivers?

No. We have long turned our backs on rivers, which carry less and less water and of poorer quality. They have to have a minimum flow regime that nobody controls. Samples of the discharges of chemical pollutants are hardly ever done and all together favors the appearance of pests such as the black fly.

Are we really running out of sparrows?

I think so. The decline of this bird is a clear symptom of what can happen to us too. Pollution, lack of green spaces, new concrete or glass buildings are some of the reasons why these birds are disappearing from the cities every time. But there are also fewer and fewer bees and more pests of processionary caterpillars or jellyfish.

Why?

Because animals are very sensitive to the increase in temperature of the planet, which is altering their behavior patterns. And that ends up affecting us in one way or another. More than three-quarters of the crops we eat depend on pollination by bees.

Which of the eight reports you’ve done has impressed you the most?

I find all of them interesting topics, as well as everyday ones, but what has impressed me the most was seeing the Iberian wolf planted there, so up close and in its natural habitat. It seems to me such an emblematic animal, that says so much with its eyes, that it makes the hair stand on end.

In this case we are talking about the disappearance of the wolf, which is a natural predator, is directly proportional to the overpopulation of wild boars. The presence of wild boars that roam freely in towns and cities has ceased to be an anecdote and has become a problem. They are omnivores and have quickly become accustomed to easy food access and are breeding before the natural cycle.

There is talk of the indiscriminate use of plastic and its impact on the environment, but when you go to the mountain you find waste from people who have visited it such as beer and coca cola cans, garbage bags, dishes … Is there a compulsory subject in school that talks about civics and our relationship with the environment?

Of course. A compulsory and important subject in number of teaching hours, as well as Mathematics. We live on the planet and we absolutely depend on the planet and its products, with limited resources that we over-exploit in some cases and exploit badly in others. Regarding the issue of plastics, it is not the same as those uncivil people throwing away a piece of paper that disappears in a maximum month, that a plastic takes five hundred years to decompose. That is why he ends up jumping into a gutter and ends up in the ocean.

