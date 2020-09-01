Jack Lemmon’s ‘The Apartment’, in ‘Classic Film Days’

DC Baxter (Jack Lemmon) is a modest but ambitious employee of a Manhattan insurance company. He is single and lives alone in a discreet apartment that he occasionally lends to his superiors for his love dates. He hopes that these favors will help him improve his position in the company. But the situation changes when he falls in love with an elevator operator (Shirley MacLaine) who turns out to be the mistress of one of the bosses who use her apartment (Fred macmurray).

Five Oscars as a guarantee of quality

Apartment was one of the great successes of the filmography of Billy Wilder, a feature film in which, in addition to directing, he was in charge of developing the script with I.A.L. Diamond. Got five of the ten Oscars he was opting for, highlighting those of Best Film and Direct. Jack Lemmon, who led the cast, won his award at the Golden Globes, where the tape won three of the four awards she was nominated for: Best Comedy Film, Best Actor –Jack Lemmon– and Best Actress –Shirley MacLaine-.

The Apartment. USA, 1960. Billy Wilder. 125 min. Dir .: Billy Wilder. Int .: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray, Ray Walston, Edie Adams, Jack Kruschen, Joan Shawlee.

