Ivana Icardi and the sting on her lip that made her bitter at the end of the holidays

It was a very special vacation for Ivana Icardi but they have not ended in the best way. The former contestant of Big Brother and Survivors 2020, who was enjoying her first summer with her lover, Hugo Sierra, has shown a shocking image of the end of her stay in Gran Canaria where, last night, an insect made her a radical look change.

The Argentine has shared an image on her Instagram stories of the state of her lip after the bite.

A few hours later and with her mouth less swollen, Ivana told what had happened. “As you can see, my upper lip looks like ‘La Veneno’. A damn bug at night, and it wasn’t my dear husband, it stung me. I didn’t need to fill my lips because they filled out by themselves”he said with humor. “Before it was much worse, now it is more or less fine and I hid it with lipstick but if not …”, he assured.

A painful anecdote that ended the first summer of love for ‘Hugana’ who, far from having finished tired of the beach after passing through Honduras, have divided their time since they left Survivors 2020 between Palma de Mallorca, where the Uruguayan resides, and the Canary Islands, his holiday destination.

At first, three traveled, since the first days they were accompanied by little Martín, the son that the former athlete had with Adara Molinero, but later the boy returned with his mother and the couple enjoyed a few days off for just two.

