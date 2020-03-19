ITV & Channel 4 Fight Through Production Shutdown To Make Coronavirus Documentaries

EXCLUSIVE: British networks ITV and Channel 4 are attempting to battle via the near-blanket tv manufacturing shutdown within the UK to make documentaries on how individuals are dealing with the coronavirus.

In one of many bleakest weeks in historical past for the British tv trade, program makers are nonetheless looking for methods to inform human tales a couple of virus that’s creating unprecedented chaos globally.

MasterChef producer Shine TV is engaged on an ITV movie about COVID-19 within the hope of documenting “altering lives in these unprecedented occasions.” The Shine documentary has the working title Coronavirus, Isolation & Me and was commissioned by Tom Giles, ITV’s controller of present affairs.

Over at Channel 4, filming is happening on the fast-turnaround documentary Coronavirus: The best way to Isolate Your self, produced by Channel 4-backed manufacturing firm Parable. Parable is chaired by Undercover Boss creator Stephen Lambert.

Scheduled to air on Sunday, it should characteristic BAFTA-winning presenter Dr Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson offering a no-nonsense information on learn how to survive weeks of self-isolation. van Tulleken has been looking for contributors for the movie via Twitter, promising that he and the crew is not going to enter folks’s houses.

Deadline has reported extensively on manufacturing grinding to halt within the UK, with shutdowns sweeping via the trade like wildfire previously 4 days. Most main drama manufacturing has been suspended, together with reveals like Peaky Blinders, Britannia and soaps, corresponding to EastEnders. However there’s life in different genres, with the BBC and ITV persevering with leisure reveals like Have I Received Information For You and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway — albeit with out studio audiences.