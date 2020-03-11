TELEVISION

Italy orders closure of all shops except pharmacies and food stores

March 11, 2020
Associated Press

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 22:42
Italy’s premier says all shops in addition to pharmacies and grocery shops are being closed nationwide in response to the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked most of the people for cooperating with the already unprecedented journey and social restrictions that took affect Tuesday.

Nevertheless he acknowledged Wednesday night on Fb Keep that Italy ought to ” go one different step” by closing all retailers and corporations other than meals shops, pharmacies and completely different retailers selling ”essential” objects.

The tighter restrictions on every day life are the federal authorities’s latest effort to answer to the fast-moving catastrophe that took Italy’s selection of circumstances from three to 12,462 in decrease than three weeks.

James Ashley

