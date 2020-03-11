Isabelle McCalla and More Join Norm Lewis and Faith Prince in Chicago’s 42nd Street

The whole solid is prepared for Lyric Opera of Chicago’s upcoming presentation of 42nd Avenue. Amongst these changing into a member of the beforehand launched Norm Lewis as Julian Marsh and Tony winner Faith Prince as Dorothy Brock will doubtless be Isabelle McCalla (seen recently on Broadway in The Promenade) as Peggy Sawyer, in addition to Ashley Day reprising his West End effectivity as Billy Lawlor.

The principal agency will even attribute Ruth Gottschall (Mary Poppins) as Maggie Jones, Eddie Korbich (Breakast at Tiffany’s) as Bert Barry, Matt Crowle (Spamalot) as Andy Lee, Kristen Beth Williams (Encores! Mack & Mabel) as Ann Reilly, John Lister as Abner Dillon, and Jay Montgomery as Pat Denning.

Rounding out the ensemble are Shannon Alvis, Brian Bandura, Matt Casey, Brian Duncan, Annie Jo Ermel, Erica Evans, and Madison Piner; joined by Barry Busby, Juan Caballer, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Alex Drost, Kirsty Fuller, Sarah Gold, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Graham Keen, Drew King, Daniel Marhelko, Sarah Meahl, James Patterson, Emily Phillips, Jason Daniel Rath, Julio Rey, Alyssa Sarnoff, Christopher Shin, Karilyn Surratt, Thomas Sutter, Kelly Swint, Ross Thompson, Paige Williams, and Kelli Youngman, in addition to Lyric Opera Chorus members Timothy Bradley, Hoss Brock, Desirée Hassler, Rachael Holzhausen, Tyler Lee, Joseph Shadday, Marie Sokolova, Maia Surace, Corinne Wallace-Crane, Nicholas Ward, Kelsea Webb, and Max Wier.

The Stephen Mear-directed manufacturing transfers from Paris’ Théâtre du Chátelet to the U.S. Gareth Valentine will conduct the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

The musical rounds out Lyric’s 2019–2020 season. Their newly launched upcoming lineup accommodates the Robert Carsen staging of Singin’ inside the Rain, which moreover hails from Chátelet.

