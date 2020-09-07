Isabel Pantoja, Edurne and Carlos Jean choose young talents in ‘Idol Kids’

On stage, the illusion, the candor and the light that radiate the little singers who pursue the dream of becoming idols; with them, advising them behind the scenes and preparing them to go on stage, a young artist whose very presence shows them that dreams can come true; under the boards, enjoying and appreciating the show, the maturity, the veteran and the brilliance that accredits who one day were like them and managed to become stars; and accompanying them all while he makes sure that the magic flows, the Spanish presenter with the most experience in children’s talent shows and one of the most loved and respected by the public. With these ingredients he reaches Telecinco Idol kids, the children’s variant of Idols, one of the most successful international formats.

Idol kids is presented by Jesús Vázquez and will also feature the singer Carlos Marco acting as musical advisor. Former gang member Auryn, with which he won three Platinum Records, a Gold Record and two MTV EMA Awards, and active member of the Mantra group, the young artist will be in charge of advising the contestants during rehearsals and preparing them before going on stage.

The premiere of Idol kids

Among the participating artists will be Alfonso, a little fan of Edurne who claims to have imitated hundreds of times his performance in Eurovision. Antonio, a boy of only 13 years old, will move Isabel Pantoja to tears singing a song that will transport her to a difficult time in her life. Edurne, Isabel and Carlos will help Noelia, a 13-year-old girl with anxiety problems, who claims to have lost self-confidence in such a way that, before showing up to the program, she had even stopped singing. For its part, Asier, a child from Aragon, will surprise everyone by singing a spectacular Jota.

The members of the jury will give their first red buttons and they will try to help with their advice children who do not pass the difficult and demanding court examination of The Castings. They will also show their first disagreements to agree when to grant the Golden Tickets.

Isabel Pantoja, Edurne and Carlos Jean form the jury

The team of judges from Idol kids will feature three great stars from the world of music: Isabel Pantoja, that with 30 albums released, almost 400 songs, more than 50 Platinum Records and a Diamond Record in his four decades of career, participates for the first time in a talent show; Edurne, which with seven albums and numerous singles on the market, a Gold Record and after representing our country in Eurovision 2015, will contribute its professionalism and experience as a jury of Got Talent Spain; and Carlos Jean, which with 13 released albums, six Latin Grammy nominations and an Ondas Award for Best DJ, will judge artists not only on their quality, but also on their potential in the difficult realm of music industry and marketing.

This exceptional trio, together with the audience on the set, will be the in charge of evaluating children’s performances and select those who will compete for victory in the successive phases of the contest.

That’s how it works Idol kids

Of the more than 3,000 children who signed up for the online casting and of those who participated in the face-to-face tests carried out in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Oviedo and the Canary Islands, only one will become the winner of Idol kids.

The selection will take place in three different stages: The Castings, which will occupy the first seven deliveries; The Rankings, which will be developed in the following two programs; and The Galas, made up of three semifinals and the grand final, which will feature a new set design and more spectacular staging.

In these seven programs, the members of the jury and the audience of the set evaluate the contestants: the judges with two buttons in front of them at the table – red and green – and the audience with an individual device, also with buttons of these colors. At the end of the performance, the jury’s verdict is announced and, if at least two ‘green’ have been obtained, the percentage of acceptance that the artist has had among the audience on the set is made visible. That data will be the one that marks their position against their opponents in order to qualify for the next phase. However, throughout the stage, the jury can unanimously grant a maximum of 20 Golden Tickets, which represent direct safe-conduct to The Galas.

In the second stage, which will be developed in the following two programs, compete only the top 30 children ranked in The Castings. This time, There are 16 children who go to the last phase, 14 by public and jury verdict -seven in each program- and two through the concession of Golden Ticket unanimous of the judges.

The last stage of Idol kids will occupy the last four deliveries, in which three semifinals and the grand final will be held. In each gala, classified children will join their voices to open the show with an original theme and unpublished composed by Carlos Jean.

There will be 36 contestants who have made it this far: the 20 that obtained a Golden Ticket in Los Castings, the two that obtained it in The Rankings and the 14 that qualified in that same stage. In each of the three semifinals a group of 12 children will perform, each one alone, but this time with specific lighting, costumes, choreography and other elements that will make them feel like stars in a great visual show.

In this stage, the jury comments on the performances and can issue three Golden Tickets, but it is the public who has the greatest responsibility when choosing the contestants on their way to the grand finale and the achievement of the award: a musical training valued at 5,000 euros.

In each semifinal, the public will choose three contestants and the jury will award a Golden Ticket, so that there will be four children classified in each gala, 12 in total for the grand final. They will be in this special gala when the children return to act and the public chooses the winner.

