Is it worth watching ‘La Jauría’, the series inspired by the case of La Manada?

Saying that a series is inspired by La Manada, one of the most repulsive and mediatic cases of the last decade, carries some responsibility and a very high bar. This is the case of La Jauría, a Chilean series produced by Fábula, the producer of Juan and Pablo Larraín (El club, Jackie), who hold the titles of executive producers of the series. And is it worth giving it a try?

Perhaps it should be commented first that La Jauría, which belongs to Amazon Prime Video, is inspired by La Manada in a very, very free way. It is noted that the creators Sergio Castro and Enrique Videla heard about the events that occurred in Pamplona in 2016, the despicable behavior of many media and the justice itself, and they used a similar premise but amplifying the calamity to reflect further on male predators and the patriarchal system, not to say directly macho.









In the school they live a case of sexual abuse and power that the students fight. (Amazon Prime Video)



Blanca She is a student at a Catholic school in crisis due to cases of sexual abuse by the theater teacher. She is one of the leaders of the feminist movement. One day, however, disappears without a trace. Soon a video appears on the internet where she appears to be raped by a group of four boys. It goes viral. But where is Blanca? And will she still be alive?

The tandem of investigating the case are a trio of commissioners and deputy commissioners made up of Antonia Zegers, María Gracia Omegna and Daniela Vega. They realize that they were not acting alone but obeying the instructions of an online game that he proposed to form a pack and demonstrate to women the true nature of man: violent and dominant.

Antonia Zegers and Daniela Vega worked together on ‘A fantastic woman’ and here they are fantastic. (Amazon Prime Video)













The investigation meddles in their lives and threatens even their families, especially one of them, who has an insecure teenage son and who finds the pack game attractive that allows him to be respected by other boys and place himself in a situation of apparent domination. While maybe the kid is maddening, It must be recognized that the virtue of La Jauría is the ability it has to worry you with the idea of ​​this app with men behind who want to spread chaos and machismo.

In a time when there are political parties that place their male candidates in tight shirts and posing as an Iberian male without having fully developed the use of reason, they sell that women should have a more submissive position with respect to men, It is not unreasonable that such an online game exists, one that aims to remember that man is made to dominate and woman is to obey.







There are series that feel developed from the desire to tell a story and others from the desire to transmit a message: The Pack is one of the latter





The Pack works as a case, the work of Vega and Zegers, who already coincided in A Fantastic Woman, is all presence and control of the scene, but it must be recognized that it would work better if it were not so aware of transmitting a message and ideals, if the series were based more on the desire to tell a story than to transmit a message and lecture on the patriarchy and culture of rape.









By this I do not mean that a message or speech should be given up. But there are series that feel developed from the desire to tell a story and there are others that seem to have been built around a message. The latter sometimes are unnaturally sinful, feeling at certain moments as in a class, and it happens in The pack when he plays more sticks than he can really control.

‘La Jauría’ has an eight-episode first season and will have a second (Amazon Prime Video)



For example, for the eight episodes it is mentioned a plot related to child thefts of the Catholic Church that is not going anywhere and there is also the case of sexual abuse and power at school, which loses importance as the plots go on (and is especially noticeable in the use of a character, who stops have any importance in the final section).

I understand that the effort of Castro and Videla. They want to make it clear that machismo is implicit in all spheres of society. But, when the seams of the message are seen, it loses power, not even because the proposal loses naturalness and, therefore, the blows that history gives you lose intensity. The Pack is a correct and well-intentioned police series, but one that wants to delve so deeply remains paradoxically on the surface.























