‘Invincible’, the story of Louis Zamperini that Angelina Jolie showed to the world

Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell) was a young man who, after participating in the 1936 Olympics, enlisted in the United States Air Force to fight in World War II (1939-1945). When the bomber he was fighting crashed in the middle of the Pacific, he drifted for 47 days with two of his companions. They were rescued, but were immediately imprisoned in a Japanese army prison camp.

The true story of a sports and war hero

Invincible is based on the book Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption, written by Laura Hillenbrand. The Coen brothers, with the help of Richard LaGravenese y William NicholsonThey were in charge of adapting this story based on real events. Angelina Jolie, this time working as a director, she was in charge of directing what was her second film, after making her debut as a director in the film. In land of blood and honey (2011).

Angelina Jolie brought the true story of Louis Zamperini, who died months before the premiere of a film he obtained three Oscar nominations, in the categories of Best photography, sound and sound effects. The person in charge of getting into Zamperini’s skin was Jack O’Connell, who shortly after became the great protagonist of Godless (2017), the popular miniseries of Netflix.

Unbroken. EE.UU., 2014. Drama. 132 min. Dir.: Angelina Jolie. Int.: Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Takamasa Ishihara, John D’Leo, Jai Courtney, Alex Russell, C.J. Valleroy, Luke Treadaway.

