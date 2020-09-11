‘Investigation team’ returns with its 10th anniversary in sight

Research team, about to turn 10 years on the air as the benchmark investigative journalism program, premieres a new season in The sixth. The space that Gloria Serra presents returns with new reports and, as always, very close to the present.

This current format kicks off the new season with a double installment of Lucia’s secret. The sixth will issue the first edition of the report this Friday, of an unprecedented case in Spain.

12 years after the crime of Lucía Garrido, a Malaga hairdresser whose death remains unclear today, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia has ordered a repeat trial for possible pressure on a member of the jury.

On the trail of an unsolved murder

At first the family was told that it could be a possible suicide, despite the fact that the woman is found with a blow to the head and a stab in the neck. The process, which is shelved for lack of evidence, takes a momentous turn when the gender violence court who was handling the case asked Internal Affairs of the Civil Guard an investigation after receiving an anonymous letter.

The investigations end up uncovering a network of drugs, hitmen, exotic animal trafficking and police corruption what will reveal Research team starting this week. Lucia’s secret can be seen on two consecutive Fridays in The sixth.

