Inside the New Group Gala Honoring Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

Off-Broadway’s New Group celebrated its annual gala at Guastavino’s in New York Metropolis March 9. The night time honored Abby Merrill, president of the Board, and the wife-and-husband ingenious crew of Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage (Schmidt wrote and directed The New Group’s present adaptation of Cyrano by which Dinklage starred).

Hosted by Tarik Trotter, the gala featured performances by Amanda Inexperienced, Ethan Hawke, Dana Lynn, Levon Thurman-Hawke, Trotter, Stro Elliot, and Suzanne Vega; with appearances by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and additional.

The New Group’s annual gala is the group’s largest fundraising event of the 12 months. Contributions revenue all of The New Group’s functions, along with its Off-Broadway season, training schemes, and New Group/New Works, its new play and musical development program.