Inside Riverdance’s 25th Anniversary Show at Radio City Music Hall

The groundbreaking revue Riverdance celebrates 25 years of Irish dance with a return to Radio Metropolis Music Hall for eight performances, beginning March 10 and working by March 15. The actual mannequin of the current is a reinvention of the distinctive, that features new recordings of composer Bill Whelan’s Grammy-winning ranking paired with new design and stagecraft imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.

Together with keep performances, a filmed mannequin recorded at Dublin’s 3Arena (dwelling of the distinctive manufacturing’s debut in 1995) might have a March 15 one-night-only screening in {film} theaters all through america.