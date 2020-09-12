‘Inside Out’, a story of emotions

Riley is a girl who enjoys or suffers from all kinds of feelings. Although his life has been marked by Joy, he is also affected by other types of emotions. What Riley doesn’t quite understand is why Sadness has to exist in her life. A series of events cause Joy and Sadness to mix in a dangerous adventure that will turn Riley’s world upside down.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Pete Docter, repeater in success

Inside Out It is one of those marvels of animation that is not usually seen every year on the billboards in our cinemas, a story with a very original plot that they created Pete Docter and Ronaldo del Carmen to succeed with her on the big screen. Although Ronnie made his debut as a director with this film, by his side he had an expert in the field who had already had success with SA monsters. (2001) or the Oscar winner Up (2009). With Inside Out, Pete Doctor touched the sky again, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Film, recognition that he also achieved in the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes, among other contests.

In the original version of the film there were no major Hollywood stars who voiced the main characters of Inside Out, being Diane lane, who played Riley’s mother, the best known voice. In Spain, Mar Bordallo it was joy, Beatriz Berciano made of sadness, Salvador Aldeguer of Ira, Fernando Cabrera took care of fear and Ana Esther Alborg It was disgusting.

Inside out. USA, 2015. Animation. 94 min. Dir .: Pete Docter and Ronaldo del Carmen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io