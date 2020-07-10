‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, the second installment of the saga

Shanghai, 1935. After a fight at the elegant Obi Wan Night Club, Professor Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) escapes from his pursuers accompanied by the beautiful singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and the small Cap (Jonathan Ke Quan). The dangerous assassins follow the trio, which manages to reach India after dodging an almost certain death in a plane chase. In a populated wasteland, Indy sets out to help the warlord by finding the sacred stone, Sankara.

The premiere of little Jonathan Ke Quan

The great success obtained with In search of the lost ark (1981) was the main endorsement of Steven Spielberg to continue the Indiana Jones story, this time under the title The Temple of Doom. In this way, a series of films continued, always starring Harrison Ford, which will reach the fifth installment in 2022.

This second part of the Indiana Jones story was awarded an Oscar and a BAFTA in the Best Visual Effects category. Also, in this feature film Young Jonathan Ke Quan debuted as an actor playing Tapon, just one year before joining Los goonies (1985).

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. EE.UU., 1984. Aventuras. 118 min. Dir .: Steven Spielberg. Int .: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Jonathan Ke Quan, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth.

