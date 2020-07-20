‘Inconceivable’, with Nicolas Cage and Nicky Whelan

A mysterious young woman, Katie (Nicky Whelan), and her daughter move to a new town to escape her past and become friends with Angela Morgan (Gina Gershon), a mother who wants to have a bigger family. As the relationship between them progresses, Angela and her husband, Brian (Nicolas Cage), they let Katie live in her guest house to act as a caretaker. Over time, the friendship between the two women is degenerating, as Katie becomes obsessed with the daughter of the Morgan.

Inconceivable is the debut of Jonathan Baker, who with this work premiered as director and producer of a feature film. In addition, in his first film he still had time to participate as an actor, playing a small role in the plot of this thriller.

Among the cast members, the most prominent presence and main claim of Inconceivable was Nicolas Cage. The Californian actor, winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the Silver Shell in San Sebastián for his role in Leaving Las Vegas (1995), led the cast alongside Nicky Whelan. It was the second time they had both worked together, years after placing themselves under the command of Vic Armstrong in Missing without a trace (2014).

Inconceivable. EE.UU., 2017. Thriller. 105 min. Dir.: Jonathan Baker. Int.: Nicky Whelan, Nicolas Cage, Faye Dunaway, Gina Gershon, Natalie Eva Marie, James Van Patten, Tyler Jon Olson, Jonathan Baker.

