Impact Wrestling Results & Takeaways (3/10/20)

8 Triple Menace World Title Match At Insurgent

Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards met within the main event this week. The match was the fifth and deciding bout of their best-of-5 assortment. The winner would earn a shot on the World Title at Insurgent. It regarded like Edwards had the match obtained after hitting the Boston Knee Social gathering nevertheless the distinctive ref was down and the substitute ref was not ready to get into the ring in time.

Then with two refs throughout the ring, Elgin had Edwards locked in a submission nevertheless Edwards turned it proper right into a pinning combination. One ref often known as for the tip of the match after Eddie tapped to the submission nevertheless the completely different counted Elgin’s shoulders down for 3.

As a result of the referees argued, Tessa Blanchard obtained right here out and launched she’d take them every on at Insurgent and we now have our main event set.