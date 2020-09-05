‘Il divo’, by Paolo Sorrentino, in ‘El cine de La 2’

The film is based on one of the most controversial characters in Italian politics: Giulio Andreotti (Toni Servillo), who was head of government seven times. This story narrates the alleged relationships that Andreotti had with the Sicilian mafia, the crimes for which he was prosecuted in the 1990s and how he obtained an acquittal due to lack of evidence.

A real story

Paolo Sorrentino wrote the script and took over the direction of Il divo, a biographical film in which a part of the life of Giulio Andreotti. The feature film, which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Makeup category, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, where he won the Jury and Technician Award. In the David di donatello, of the 16 awards he was opting for, he won 7, highlighting that of Best Actor for Toni Servillo, which repeated recognition in the European Film Awards.

In addition to Toni Servillo, among the cast members the performance of the also director stands out Giulio Bosetti, what in Il divo he played his last role, as he died a year after the premiere of this film as a result of cancer.

Il divo. Ita.-Fran., 2008. Drama. 110 min. Dir .: Paolo Sorrentino. Int .: Toni Servillo, Anna Bonaiuto, Piera Degli Esposti, Paolo Graziosi, Giulio Bosetti, Fanny Ardant, Flavio Bucci, Carlo Buccirosso, Giorgio Colangeli.

