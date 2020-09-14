Iker Casillas prepares to ‘Hang the wings’ in Movistar +

Iker Casillas, captain of the World Cup and two European Championship champions, leader of Real Madrid for more than ten years and a symbol of FC Porto, says goodbye to the pitch. But his story continues on Movistar +, which will tell his career like never before. A goalkeeper does not retire, a legend retires.

“The road has been very long, hard, sometimes it has been abrupt, other times it has been flat and everything has been phenomenal … I keep those years of experiences, joys and wonderful memories”.

For more than a year, Movistar + has been accompanying Iker Casillas in his most intimate side, to offer a unique documentary series that will show our protagonist working on his recovery, visiting the most important places in his career and meeting again with the colleagues who marked him. forever.

Iker Casillas has not been just a goalkeeper, he is a legend for all football fans, for all sports lovers. The Madrid goalkeeper stopped time when he cleared Robben’s hand-in-hand with his boot, we held our breath when he saved us on penalties against Italy, we let ourselves be carried away by ecstasy when he lifted the World Cup to the sky of South Africa and put us the heart in a fist when he made his heart attack public. Today, Iker Casillas does not hang up his gloves, Iker Casillas hangs up his wings, and this is the title of the documentary series, Hang the wings, which will debut in the fall on the platform.

“I have been fortunate to be a member of one of the best teams in history. In Madrid, as captain, I have been lucky to win all possible trophies, to be able to lift them and that this photo is part of the club’s history “, remember.

The series that Movistar + is preparing on the figure of the goalkeeper reviews the moment where the first page of his legend was written, the debut in San Mamés on September 12, 1999, twenty-one years ago.

The documentary directed by Luis Fermoso brings together the footballer and the coach who had the courage to put him for the first time defending the Real Madrid goal, in the legendary Athletic coliseum. John Benjamin Thosack looks back: “And I remember … Jo, what have I done here? It was so small, so many people, San Mamés … It seemed that the goals were twenty meters long and high”.

“What have you done? It’s normal, eighteen years old, to put yourself in that goal … nobody gets in. What was I doing playing against these people? These people had qualified for the Champions League a year before. It seemed that I was in a dream…”, recalls Casillas in the preview of this docuseries that will hit the platform in the 2020/21 season.

