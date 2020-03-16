TELEVISION

IHeartRadio Music Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus

March 16, 2020
The 2020 IHeartRadio Music Awards have been postponed as individuals proceed to hunker down amid the coronavirus outbreak. The annual trophy present, which was set to air reside on Fox, has been set for March 29 on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The venue is closed for all occasions till not less than the tip of the month.

Organizers stated on-line voting for the awards will proceed till eight p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, March 23, with Finest Fan Military balloting persevering with till midday ET March 27. Winners shall be introduced shortly thereafter, however IHeartMedia and Fox stated they “plan to reschedule on the applicable time.”

The annual awards, which launched in 2014, honor music and musicians who’re heard on the nationwide IHeartMedia radio community and IHeartRadio app. Trophies are handed out throughout quite a few genres together with hip hop, rock, nation, R&B, Latin and dance, with different classes together with Finest Cowl Track, Finest Lyrics, the Social Star Award and Songs That Left Us Shook.

