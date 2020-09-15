‘Idol Kids’: the jury faces Isabel Pantoja because she does not use the red button

If already at the premiere of the contest it was clear that Isabel Pantoja was the least demanding in Idol KidsOn this occasion, the artist’s own colleagues, Edurne and Carlos Jean, gave her a wake-up call. As soon as the program started, the jury was commenting on a girl’s performance when Edurne let her know that she had to work on tuning more.

She has made it clear to them that “I’m going to give as few red buttons as possible.” Edurne, in an ironic tone, said that “sometimes i doubt i have the red button“, while Carlos Jean has emphasized that”he mixes judgment with emotion, which tells me he’s very sensitive“.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In some images in which the judges appeared commenting on the galas, Pantoja confessed that she would try to press the red button “as little as possible”, which serves to show their rejection of children moving on to the next phase: rankings. Edurne and Carlos Jean joked looking for Isabel’s red button to make sure “what do you have“. Once verified, both asked Pantoja not to cling.”to green“, a few words that the folkloric woman ignored, despite assuring, laughing, that from that moment she would hit the red button”forever“.

Carolina’s case

And that difference in criteria when pressing the red button has been in evidence with the performance of Carolina Ríos, a 14-year-old girl from the Huelva town of Almonte who has sung the song ‘Vuelvo a verte’ by Malú. “Something has been missing for me, I need a little more work”, Edurne said as soon as Carolina Ríos finished her performance. Carlos Jean, meanwhile, has indicated that “I think you have much more voice power“.

However, Isabel Pantoja, who has not been able to hide his disbelief upon hearing the assessment of his two fellow jurors, did not think the same that they. “Carolina, you sing beautiful, you have a beautiful voice, nerves play tricks on us all, but you are from Almonte, from the Virgen del Rocío, and there you have to die”, has underlined the tonadillera.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io