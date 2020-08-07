Ibiza, next destination for ‘Viajeros Cuatro’

The team led by Luis Calero will begin his journey this week with Fonsi Nieto, former motorcycle racer and nephew of the mythical Ángel Nieto. Regular every summer on the island and passionate about speed, he will make Travelers Four feel the adrenaline rush of jet skiing around Ibiza and to fly over the sea practicing flyboarding. It will also introduce your partner Marta Castro, with which they will enjoy lunch on a terrace facing the sea.

Miguel Sancho, born in Barcelona, ​​has lived in Ibiza for 18 years and is the co-owner of two of the most fashionable nightclubs in the Balearic Islands: Beso Beach, in Formentera, and Roto, in Ibiza. In addition to showing its secrets, you will discover the spectacular beach of Ses Illetes and take the team on their boat from Formentera to Ibiza. In addition, they will meet Romano Aspas, a peculiar ‘singer’ known for the videos he stars on on social networks.

Formentera, hippie life and Ibiza magic

Also in Formentera, the program will visit San Francesc Xavier, the capital, where it has grown rapper Jerry Blunt, which will show the charm and peace of its streets and will travel by motorcycle to the most iconic corners of the island: Cap de Babaria, where the lighthouse that the director is located Julio Medem made famous in the movie Lucia and Sex, and Cova Foradada, where he will reveal the secrets of the parties that he has lived in that magical place.

Travelers Four You will also know details of the hippie lifestyle in Ibiza with Merel. Born in Amsterdam and after a modeling career in New York, she decided to completely change her life and settle on the island. It will show the market of Las Dalias, where he runs a craft and fashion stall, and they will finish the day in Benirras, the beach where she met her current husband, where, to the sound of the drums, they will enjoy the best sunset in Ibiza.

The Ibizan chef Jordi Cardona He will present his wife and two children, with whom he lives in a beautiful house in the interior. It will also show the traditional fishing houses of In Caleta, nestled in the stone, where they will collect their ‘llaut’, a traditional Balearic boat, to go fishing. They will end the day in Es Bol Nou beach, where its Sa Caleta restaurant is located, specializing in rice and fish.

With Enrique, model, businessman and public relations from Malaga who has been in Ibiza for 10 years, Travelers Four You will get to know the Ibiza night with more atmosphere and will stroll through the port area and along the famous Calle de la Virgen.

Ibiza falls in love

Elizabeth and Jesus They have lived for 35 years in the historic center, in front of the cathedral. Few people can already afford to have a house in Dalt Vila, the upper part of the city center of Ibiza. They have an 18th-century house on the main street that has also been converted into a shop for paintings and souvenirs. As they tell their story, they will tour the walls with views of the sea, the cathedral, the castle and the medieval gates.

Awa, yoga teacher from CameroonAlthough he has been living on the island for more than 20 years, he will show his favorite corner: a cliff from which the sunset with the islet of Es Vedrá in the background, a magical place of high ecological, mystical and energetic value. Eva Merino, a Madrid journalist who decided to move to Ibiza to sell the clothes that she designs herself, will explain the peculiarities of Ibiza fashion.

Diego Calvo, born in Ibiza and turned into an important hotelier of the island, will show the Paradiso Ibiza Art hotel and its Zero Suite, a transparent room installed in the lobby where customers can stay overnight for free, although in full view of visitors. Then he will drive his convertible Mustang to Cala Conta, a beach with one of the best and most unknown sunsets in Ibiza.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.