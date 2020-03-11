I ‘Knew’ It’d Be A TikTok Hit – Hollywood News

After blowing up TikTok, King Staccz is ‘profitable’ at life. After releasing the extended combination of his ‘Pretty Face,’ he EXCLUSIVELY tells us that he has nothing nonetheless love for the followers serving to to make him the next enormous think about hip-hop.

“She acquired a reasonably face / pretty waist /She’s a dinner plate /She’s the rationale / that my coronary coronary heart’s gonna break,” raps King Staccz inside the clip that has taken over TikTok. With over 61 million views and nearly 1 million distinctive films made with the hook from 2019’s “Pretty Face,” the 21-year-old rising Brooklyn rapper decided to serve up followers a second serving to. On the end of February, he dropped “Pretty Face (Most vital Course),” an extended mannequin of his viral hit, along with an accompanying music video. Equivalent to the title hints, it’s all a few dinner date, nonetheless there’s one factor sinister on the menu.

As King Staccz seems more and more extra unhinged, plainly his date is about to wind up on the carving block – until that last scene. With out spoiling it for you, it appears not is what it seems in “Pretty Face (Most vital Course),” and any person winds up getting their merely desserts finally. Though, evidently followers larger depart room for further, as a result of it ends with a “To Be Continued…”

Born and raised in Flatbush, King Staccz has shortly established him as one among many rising stars inside the rap sport. Incomes a fame for merging his influences of pop and hip-hop – he studied NYC rappers like 50 Cent nonetheless isn’t shy from working in some Girl Gaga-esque pop sounds into the combo – King Staccz is ready to take over the world. After releasing “Pretty Face,” he signed with Polo Grounds Music and RCA Data, posing him to transform your subsequent favorite rapper. “I would really like the world to know who King Staccz is,” he proclaims in an announcement. “I would really like people to be like, ‘That’s the kind of little one I want to grasp round with.’ As soon as I make music, I put my persona into it, and I would really like people to know who I’m. I’m your pal, and contained within the music, Staccz is there.”

The model new King of hip-hop moreover chatted briefly with HollywoodLife regarding the extended-version of his observe, the twist ending, and why he’s celebrating his followers for all his success.

HollywoodLife: You merely launched an extended mannequin of “Pretty Face,” which first dropped earlier this yr. What prompted you to revisit this observe?

King Staccz: I wanted to position one factor further on it. Usually it’s vital so as to add some seasoning to the meals.

The model new video has a reasonably clever twist on the end. Whose idea was it to tug the change on the closing moments?

Myself, the one and solely King Staccz. Sam Lecca, the director, helped make that shock ending happen.

“Pretty Face” has that killer hook, which makes it seem glorious for TikTok, which could make clear why over 1 million films are created (to not level out, there are over 15 million digitals performs worldwide.) Does that seem unbelievable, or have you learnt this was going to achieve success?

I knew it was going to happen…it was solely a matter of when. Shoutout to all people who made a video on TikTok for Pretty Face. I’m profitable on account of y’all.

“Pretty Face” is out now.