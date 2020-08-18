‘I give them a year’, the funny love story of Rosye Byrne and Rafe Spall

Ever since they met at a party, the ambitious Nat (Rose Byrne) y Josh (Rafe Spall), a budding novelist, have been very happy despite their differences: Josh is more thoughtful, Nat is more active. When they marry, neither the family, nor the friends, not even the priest believes that this relationship will last. Josh’s ex-girlfriend Chloe (Anna Faris), and Nat’s attractive American client, Guy (Simon Baker), they could be very tempting alternatives.

Dan Mazer makes directorial debut

I give them a year it was the first movie of Dan Mazer |. In his debut feature, in addition to directing, he was also in charge of developing the script for a romantic comedy that had the endorsement of the producers of The diaryof Bridget Jones (2001) and Love Actually (2003). The feature film did not have the general approval of the critics and hardly had an impact in terms of box office figures.

Rose Byrne y Rafe Spall shared a project for the first time in I give them a year, leading a cast in which the presence of Anna Faris, a comedy expert who became especially known for her role as Cindy in four of the films in the series Scary Movie.

I Give It a Year. EE.UU., 2013. Comedia. 97 min. Dir.: Dan Mazer. Int.: Rose Byrne, Anna Faris, Rafe Spall, Simon Baker, Minnie Driver, Stephen Merchant, Jason Flemyng, Olivia Colman, Alex MacQueen, Jane Asher.

