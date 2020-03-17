TELEVISION

Hulu Employee In Santa Monica Office Tests Positive For Coronavirus

March 17, 2020
An worker at Hulu’s Santa Monica workplace has examined optimistic for COVID-19.

The worker in query is self-quarantining at residence and is alleged to be recovering effectively, an individual with data of the scenario tells Deadline.

All staff who’ve been involved with the person have been notified. They’re required to work at home and self-isolate.

The flooring Hulu occupies within the constructing at 2500 Colorado Avenue have been quickly closed till additional discover whereas the corporate conducts a deep cleansing. As soon as the workplace is re-opened, staff will nonetheless be inspired to work at home, we hear.

The information comes amid an enormous shutdown or delay of practically all TV and movie manufacturing, canceled or postponed leisure and media-related occasions and the closure of film theaters in Los Angeles and New York, amongst different issues, because of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

