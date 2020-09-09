Hugo Weaving warns that “in no way” will he participate in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

There’s a new Lord of the Rings adaptation underway on Amazon Prime Video And audiences can’t help but think that he’d be delighted to bring back the faces that appeared in Middle-earth in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. But there is an actor who is clear (very clear) that he will not return for the series that J.A. Bayonne. “No way. Absolutely not, ”said actor Hugo Weaving in an interview with the Variety portal.

The actor, who turned 60 in April, does not want to reprise the role of Elrond, Arwen's father, who he played in the original trilogy and also in the prequel to The Hobbit. "Matrix could have happened but The Lord of the rings, no. Never, I am not interested at all", He says about his most famous sagas. The reason? He ended up a little fed up with filming.















To be honest I think we all had enough





“I loved being in New Zealand with all those wonderful people, it was a bit like going back to my family but, being honest I think we all had enough”, Reveals about the projects led by Peter Jackson and based on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings series, for the record, is still a long way from coming even though we first published about it in November 2017 when Amazon bought the rights to Tolkien’s work for $ 250 million, making the series one of the most expensive projects on television: between the rights and the investment that a production of these characteristics requires to recreate the fantasy universe, each episode is expected to have a budget of around 20 million dollars .

Yes, he would have liked to return to the ‘Matrix’ universe.

It is planned that there will be at least five seasons and that in total the investment will reach 1,000 million, astronomical figures for a television production. One thing is that

Game of Thrones had episodes over 15 million after becoming an international phenomenon (since at the beginning he had to settle for about six million) and quite another is to start with a price per episode of 20 million.









For now, Amazon Prime Video has given the green light to two seasons. The first has to arrive in 2021 although it will be necessary to see if it is possible: the Barcelona director, responsible for producing the series and directing the first two episodes, filming began in February of this year in New Zealand and in March he had to paralyze it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This The Lord of the Rings that J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay do not plan to tell the same story as the films with Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen. It will be set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, which means that it will count events prior to the films released between 2001 and 2003 and that they won a total of 17 Oscars, 11 of them for the last installment that won the award for best script, best direction and best movie.
























