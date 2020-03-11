Howie Mandel Arrives On AGT Set Wearing Hazmat Suit And A Gas Mask To Avoid The Coronavirus!

Somebody has been taking the necessity to keep away from the Coronavirus to an entire new stage! Howie Mandel, who is thought to be a germaphobe and who additionally battles OCD, was caught on digicam heading to the set of America’s Bought Expertise in a hazmat go well with and fuel masks, due to this fact fully lined up from head to toe!

The man is clearly taking the warnings concerning the COVID-19 strand very critically and is taking excessive measures to ward it off!

Clearly, most individuals assume this sort of gear is extreme, particularly since most celebs have solely been sporting masks.

On the identical time, even the masks usually are not advisable for people who find themselves not already contaminated or a minimum of exhibiting signs that may very well be related to Coronavirus comparable to dry cough – as per the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC).

With that being mentioned, seeing Howie strolling on set with a full hazmat go well with and fuel masks on was fairly stunning and even his grownup daughter, Jackelyn Schultz, 36, made enjoyable of him for being that petrified of the virus.

The video producer posted a pic of the expertise present’s choose that confirmed him with rest room paper and a helmet.

Because it seems, Howie had advised her that ‘They ran out of face masks and gloves however I bought one roll of bathroom paper and a helmet. My dad is certainly ready however I don’t know precisely what for 🤷‍♀️.’

However Howie was not bothered by the jokes and he even joined in with some humor of his personal.

The day after, he posted a pic of somebody in quarantine being rolled into an ambulance and wrote within the caption: ‘Me heading to work #agt.’

Nicely, he was clearly solely half kidding given his work ‘outfit’ during which he confirmed up on set.



