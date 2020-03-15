How To Watch The First Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Debate Online & On TV

After a number of logistical adjustments owing to the rising coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping the world and now the U.S., the primary one-on-one debate pitting remaining Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders is Sunday evening.

The debate between the previous Vice President and the Vermont sentator is tonight at eight PM ET/5 PM PT dwell on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN Worldwide, and Univision. CNN will stream the talk with out authentication on CNN.com and apps, and it’ll additionally stream dwell on Univision’s digital properties and Democrats.org.

Initially set for Phoenix in entrance of a dwell viewers, the talk has been moved to CNN’s studios in Washington, DC, with no crowd and the normal spin room and press submitting middle scrapped. Univision’s Jorge Ramos, who had been set as a moderator, backed out of his deliberate function due to doable publicity to the coronavirus. Univision’s Illa Calderon will take Ramos’ place alongside CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

CNN’s WarnerMedia and CNN already had positioned restrictions on non-essential worker journey and requested that these concerned within the manufacturing of main occasions be restricted to those that wanted to be there. The COVID-19 pandemic ought to definitely be a principal subject of dialog tonight, which comes two days after President Donald Trump declared a nationwide emergency.

The occasion would be the first sole matchup of Biden and Sanders on a debate stage since Tremendous Tuesday, after which the Dem discipline was whittled to 2. Biden has develop into the frontrunner after overwhelming showings on that day and this previous Tuesday’s mini-Tremendous Tuesday, and has swept to the delegate lead.