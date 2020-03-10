How to Watch Original Broadway Stars Alfred Drake and Patricia Morison in Kiss, Me Kate

The 1953 MGM film of the Broadway musical Kiss Me, Kate stable Howard Keel and Kathryn Grayson inside the roles that had been created on Broadway 5 years earlier by Alfred Drake and Patricia Morison. Drake and Morison, nonetheless, did get to defend a couple of of their work in a 78-minute mannequin of the musical that was initially captured for a Hallmark Hall of Fame TV broadcast on November 20, 1958.

Tony Award winner George Schaefer (The Royal Family) produced and directed the television manufacturing, which had musical course by two-time Tony winner Franz Allers (My Truthful Woman, Camelot). That recording is at current obtainable for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Together with Drake as Fred/Petruchio and Morison as Lilli/Katharine, the TV musical choices Tony winner Julie Wilson as Lois/Bianca and Lorenzo Fuller as Paul. Fuller originated the place on Broadway, whereas Wilson appeared inside the West End manufacturing and briefly inside the Broadway agency.

The stable moreover consists of Bill Hayes as Bill Calhoun, Harvey Lembeck as First Gunman, Jack Klugman as Second Gunman, Paul McGrath as Harrison Howell, Robinson Stone as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Lee Cass as Gremio, Jerry Duane as Hortensio, Eva Jessye as Hattie, and Lee Richardson as Ralph.

Kiss Me, Kate has a book by Sam and Bella Spewack and a score by Cole Porter. The distinctive manufacturing opened on Broadway December 30, 1948, and ran for 1,077 performances. It earned 5 Tony Awards, along with Most interesting Musical, Most interesting Creator and Most interesting Composer and Lyricist.

The newest Broadway revival, in 2019, co-starred Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony nominee Will Chase.