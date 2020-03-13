TELEVISION

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats, White House Near Agreement On Coronavirus Bill

March 13, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned that Democrats and the White House are nearing an settlement on a set of measures to handle the coronavirus disaster, and that additional laws will likely be within the works.

In a letter to House Democrats, she mentioned that the laws will embrace provisions totally free coronavirus testing; paid emergency depart, with 14 days of sick depart and three months of paid household and medical depart; enhanced unemployment insurance coverage; waiving work necessities for meals help applications; and elevated federal funds for Medicaid.

The House is predicted to vote on the laws on Friday.

Pelosi has been in session with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in negotiations over the bundle. The Senate adjourned for the weekend, so it could doubtless vote on the measure subsequent week. Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell canceled a deliberate Senate recess as coronavirus instances rise, the inventory market tanks and the personal sector cancels public gatherings.

“Time is of the essence, and this invoice should be handed and despatched to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote to members. “The House will then get to work on a 3rd emergency response bundle that can take additional efficient motion that protects the well being, financial safety and well-being of the American individuals.”

Within the Washington space, the Capitol, the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court docket, Smithsonian museums and Arlington Nationwide Cemetery have introduced that they’re closing to guests.

