House of the Dragon: Plot, Release Date and other latest updates on the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off!

If you happen to, too, have been upset by the Game of Thrones’ ultimate season, clap your fingers.

After some of the most wonderful episodes and spectacular plot twists, Game of Thrones screwed up by the finish. I’m nonetheless bitter about EVERYTHING that went down in the ultimate season, particularly with the white walkers. I imply, they confirmed us that the white walkers have been a risk from the first episode itself. After which it was all wrapped up in one single episode. And it was particularly disappointing if you happen to contemplate the incontrovertible fact that the followers got here up with higher theories.

Furthermore, they made us wait two entire years earlier than releasing the ultimate season. In any case this, it was sub-par at greatest. Okay, sure, I’m nonetheless mad about the finale. We deserved higher. Nonetheless, I’m enthusiastic about the spin-off sequence, House of the Dragon. Largely as a result of I do know that the showrunners can’t spoil it as a result of of ‘lack of content material.’

Anyway, let’s discover out what we all know thus far about the upcoming sequence:

A spin-off sequence of the present has been in the books for lengthy. The upcoming sequence is to be based mostly on the prequels written by George R. R. Martin-Fireplace and Blood. It will likely be set round 300 years earlier than the occasions of Game of Thrones happened.

House of the Dragon Plot

If you’re a GOT fan, you might need guessed by now that the present will likely be based mostly on House Targaryen. I imply, the title of the guide is their home motto.

The present will inform the story of Aegon the Conqueror how he got here to the King’s touchdown driving on a dragon together with his two sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, by his aspect.

We may also seemingly be getting the origin tales of other homes like Baratheons, Tyrells, Starks, and Lannisters on display screen.

All in all, the present will revolve round battles, politics, betrayals, similar to the authentic present. And, therefore, it’s prone to garner simply as many followers as GOT.

Episodes and Release Date

The primary season of 10 episodes was introduced by HBO in October 2019. The showrunners, nonetheless, talked about that they’re in no hurry to air it.

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys stated in an interview- “My guess is a while in 2022,” when requested about the launch date.

We don’t know a lot about the present proper now however keep tuned, and we will likely be again with extra latest updates!