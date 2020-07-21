‘House of the dragon’: Details about the story that the prequel of ‘Game of Thrones’ will tell

From the beginning it has been known where the shots went the prequel to Game of Thrones which has received the green light and is in the pre-production phase: the series, which currently has the title of House of the Dragon, will tell the story of the Targaryen house, the lineage of Daenerys and Jon Snow. The good thing is that now HBO is starting to look for the actors to lead the cast and there have been leaks about the characters they are looking for and therefore what part of the story they want to cover.

The series created by Ryan Condal (Colony) together with the author of the GRR universe Martin, who had carefully explored the history of the Targaryens in the book of Fire and Blood, he is allegedly looking for two women to take arms: one of them is Rhaenyra Targaryen and the other is Alicent Hightower.















Rumor has it they are looking for actresses to play Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower





If you are a scholar in the history of Westeros, you will understand the importance of these two characters: it means that the Game of Thrones prequel wants to cover the events that led to the civil war starring the Targaryen family. If you prefer not to know anything about the possible story arc of the series or what is the starting point, better stop reading, although it is only hypotheses and it is not even confirmed that these will be the main characters.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower are the ones who brought the Seven Kingdoms to dynastic conflict and over the succession of the Iron Throne (yes, when it still existed) and gave rise to the war that was called Dance of Dragons for the emblem and the animal of the Targaryens. Yes in Game of Thrones women played a minor role until they became stronger and more relevant, in this House of Dragon they will start by breaking the cord.

Jon’s ancestry wreaks havoc on his relationship with Daenerys. (HBO)



The warlike conflict is due to who has to be the successor of King Viserys I. As his first wife never gave him a son, he stipulated that the heir to the throne had to be his daughter Rhaenyra although it was unusual that the heir to the crown was a woman. But, after passing away, the second woman, Alicent Hightower, declares her firstborn, Aegon II, king of the Seven Kingdoms, against the will of her husband but following a tradition more typical of Poniente (that is, one of macho).









HBO has to be prepared to leave the money in production: in the Civil War those who drew the most attention were the dragons that fought on both sides. It remains to be seen, however, whether the pre-war events will receive much attention. and, consequently, the hard battle will not appear in the series until after two or three seasons. With GRR Martin, who prefers to simmer, you never know.







Rhaenyra had to be the successor to Viserys I and Alicent thought that it was better to crown her son, Aegon II





And, whether this information is officially confirmed or not, there is good news in all this: the project continues, it is a little closer to being rolled (if the coronavirus allows it). As HBO planned its premiere in 2022, they should have a priori time to shoot the first season. M

iguel Sapochnik, director of mythical episodes of Game of Thrones such as The Battle of the Bastards or Winds of Winter, will be the director of the series and showrunner together with Condal.







Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will lead the creative direction of the series, scheduled for 2022











