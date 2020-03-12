Hot Springs Officer Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop in Arkansas

A Hot Springs police officer was shot and killed whereas conducting a visitors cease in Arkansas on March 10, police stated.

The Hot Springs Police Division stated 33-year-old Officer Brent Scrimshire was struck by gunfire at roughly 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, public info officer for the division Cpl. Joey Williams stated in a press release on Fb.

The suspect was additionally shot throughout the incident, Williams stated, including that the title, situation, and motive of the shooter usually are not being launched right now.

Officer Scrimshire, an eight-year veteran of the division, was taken to a neighborhood hospital the place he succumbed to his accidents.

“We ask for prayers for our officer and his household,” Williams stated in the assertion.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police. Extra info is anticipated to be launched later.

Scrimshire was introduced with the Regional Officer of the 12 months Award in 2016 by Arkansas Lawyer Basic Leslie Rutledge, HOTSR reported.

“My coronary heart breaks for the household of Officer Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the road of obligation final evening. I had the consideration of assembly him in 2016 after I awarded him the Regional Officer of the 12 months for his service and willingness to go above and past for his group,” Rutledge tweeted, including a photograph of her presenting Scrimshire the award.

Condolences Pour In

Condolences poured in from throughout the state and nation on social media.

“We wish to thank everybody for the outpouring of affection and assist from everybody throughout this making an attempt time,” Hot Springs Police Division wrote on Fb.

Police stated Scrimshire’s unit has been parked in entrance of the police station for anybody in the group wanting to go away memorials and pay their respects.

Arkansas Gov. William Asa Hutchinson, amongst many others, stated his “prayers are along with his household, the Hot Springs Police Division, and the whole legislation enforcement group.”

I’m deeply saddened to study that Hot Springs Police Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot and killed in the road of obligation final evening. Our prayers are along with his household, the Hot Springs Police Division, and the whole legislation enforcement group. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 11, 2020

New York Police Division Chief Terence Monahan stated on Twitter that Scrimshire’s loss of life is one other reminder of the risks police face day by day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock wrote on Twitter that employees are shocked and heartbroken.

“We mourn alongside our @HotSpringsPD companions, and we provide our most honest ideas and prayers for Officer Scrimshire’s household and associates. Relaxation in peace, Officer Scrimshire. #FallenHero,” the division tweeted.

Scrimshire is the primary Hot Springs police officer killed in the road of obligation since February 1996, when Officer Chris Anderson was shot throughout a warrant service, in keeping with HOTSR.

From NTD.com