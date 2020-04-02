Hot New Couple in Town: Are Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly an item now!?

Celebrities take their very own candy time to just accept that they’re in a relationship with one another. And why shouldn’t they? It’s their private lives. However how do they affirm their statuses? It’s often both on Instagram, or at some social gathering, award present, or a quiet night time out with one another.

The most well liked new potential superstar couple noticed on the awards was a sure Cyrus getting cozy along with her maybe-boyfriend Rapper. I’m speaking about Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly.

So, are they actually courting? Let’s discover out:

The Proof

The 20-year-old singer wore a black and gold striped jumpsuit with flared detailing that shimmered as they arrived on the Sony Music after-party. She was seen holding fingers with the Rapper there. Actually, they had been noticed cuddling and getting flirtatious with one another at numerous Grammy after-parties.

Occasions

After the Grammys ended, Cyrus and MGK first went to the Sony Music Leisure social gathering and then hit up the Republic Data occasion collectively. Whereas on the events, the rumored couple chatted up stars like singer Pia Mia in the VIP part and went exterior collectively for a smoke break. The couple stored shut all night time with the Rapper holding Cyrus’ hand and embracing her throughout photo-ops.

Hot New Hip-Hop’s twitter even commented on them, saying “non-couples don’t pose like that.”

Earlier Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly, he has been linked to Halsey, and most not too long ago his BFF Pete Davidson’s ex, Kate Beckinsale. Nevertheless, he denied these rumors had been true. Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly posted a photograph cuddling Noah at her celebration. And, so, their union doesn’t come as a lot of a shock. In any case, the musicians have been dropping hints about their connection for awhile on-line.

All now we have to do is look ahead to them to develop into Insta-official!