‘Horizonte’, the new special on COVID-19 of ‘Cuarto Milenio’

He second special of Fourth millenium, titled Horizon, arrives at Cuatro this Sunday. At, the immediate future will be analyzed through interviews, testimonies and expert analysis to address the paradigm shifts that have occurred in the world as a result of the pandemic; patents, vaccines and possible treatments to combat the effects of the coronavirus; and crisis management and information related to Covid-19 in different countries, among other contents.

Luis Miguel Gonzalez

Reputed experts in virology, immunology and biotechnology will take part in both specials of the COVID-19 program. Javier Canton, doctor in virology and expert in MERS-CoV coronavirus; Luis Enrique Martin Otero, veterinary colonel coordinator of the Spanish Network of Biological Alert Laboratories (RE-LAB); and Cesar Carballo, deputy physician of the Emergency Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, will participate in Origin, while Adolfo García-Sastre, Professor of Medicine and Microbiology and Director of the Institute for Global Health and Emerging Pathogens at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York; Margarita del Val, virologist, immunologist and researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research; and Cesar Carballo will intervene in Horizon.

The news it brings Fourth millenium

On his return to Four, Fourth millenium incorporates four new sections:

Millennium VR: the most technological bet of Iker Jiménez, who through virtual reality will take viewers to experience an amazing journey through history, archeology and science. “Millennium VR is a step into the future. It is something that will surprise everyone, the ability to travel around the planet, to travel to other worlds or to observe things that would seem to us only a few incredible years ago “, Iker Jiménez has assured.

Archives of the Inquisition: Where unknown documents on alchemy, witchcraft, ritual crimes and possessions will be analyzed, which for the presenter himself constitute “A commitment to our darkest history, but also more fascinating”.

The Guardians: This section focuses on the stories of encounters with beings who rescue humanity. They are, according to Iker Jiménez, “The friendly face of mystery”.

The Manga of Fourth millenium: From the hand of Kaoru okino, an outstanding Spanish cartoonist of manga, the program will delve into a spectacular comic about the great mysteries of our country.

