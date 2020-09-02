‘Homeland’: the controversial poster of the HBO series receives harsh criticism

Updated

The new HBO series Homeland, Based on the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu, it begins with controversy. HBO presented the poster of the series on social networks with the slogan “We are all part of this story”, and the criticism has skyrocketed, despite the fact that the readers of the book have understood the message of this new advertising, it seems that those who do not know the story written on the pages ask for the cancellation of the series and all subscriptions to HBO Spain.

The criticized poster shows a crying woman embracing a man killed in an ETA attack, and in the other half a naked man on the ground (supposedly an ETA terrorist tortured by police officers) while following people look at him indifferently.

The criticism for the equidistance shown between the victims of ETA and the terrorists generated a barrage of criticism on social media. “Some dead and others alive, if we make history without forgetting who were the victims and who were the executioners. Disgust”, wrote Andrea Levy (from the Popular Party) on Twitter. Others, on the other hand, explain that the equidistance seen on the poster is the one criticized by the author himself in the novel.

The author of the book, Fernando Aramburu, tweeted this Tuesday a photo of the poster, placed in the Plaza del Callao, in Madrid. There was precisely one of the many attacks by ETA, when an artifact exploded in a trash can and killed a municipal policeman.

Fernando Aramburu does not agree

Fernando Aramburu has wanted to give his opinion about the poster of his series on his personal blog and does not seem to agree with the poster, although he defends the series:

“The first promotional poster of the television series Homeland it seems to me a mistake. Unlike numerous hasty opinion-makers, I’ve seen all eight chapters of the series. There are in these chapters one or two sequences that screech at me; but the plot is broadly close to what I narrated in my novel, with a clear dividing line between who suffers and who makes suffer; at the same time, with a clear purpose of showing the human circumstance of each of the characters. The passages in the film showing scenes of ETA attacks are explicit and clearly linked to the ideology that led to them, leaving no room for justifying lucubrations. The consequences of terrorism in the private lives of those who suffered it are also clear.

I judge that this first poster (others less susceptible, I believe, to generating controversy will follow) is not enough to form a complete impression of the series, even though it includes, like my novel, an episode of mistreatment in the police station, which It used to happen, although behind the back of the law; law, which, as is known, was sometimes applied with damning results.

I attribute the poster to a marketing strategy that I do not share. It violates a rule that I imposed on myself when I wrote my book: not to lose sight of the pain of the victims of terrorism, to treat them with the empathy and affection they deserve. The series, in my opinion, does. “

Synopsis

Elena Irureta (Bittori) and Ane Gabarain (Miren) give life to the two friends separated by terrorism. Bittori, from her forced exile in San Sebastián, living with the ghost of El Txato (José Ramón Soroiz) her murdered husband; and Miren, radicalized by maternal instinct while her son Joxe Mari (Jon Olivares) advances within the structure of the band. After the announcement of the ceasefire by the terrorist organization, the need to know the truth about the death of her husband makes Bittori return to her village, something that will disturb many of her former neighbors and especially Miren, who He continues to resist facing the consequences of the past.

