‘Homeland’: Fernando Aramburu gives his opinion on the controversy of the cartel

The criticized poster shows a crying woman embracing a man killed in an ETA attack, and in the other half a naked man on the ground (supposedly an ETA terrorist tortured by police officers) while following people look at him indifferently. This is the first promotional poster for Patria, the long-awaited Spanish HBO series based on the novel by Fernando Aramburu.

HBO presented the poster of the series on social networks with the slogan “We are all part of this story”, and criticism has skyrocketed. Despite the fact that the author himself uploaded a tweet with the image hanging in a building in Callao, in Madrid, Fernando Aramburu wanted to give his opinion on the poster of his series on his personal blog and does not seem to agree with the poster, although he defends the series:

“The first promotional poster of the television series Homeland it seems to me a mistake. Unlike numerous hasty opinion-makers, I’ve seen all eight chapters of the series. There are in these chapters one or two sequences that screech at me; but the plot is broadly close to what I narrated in my novel, with a clear dividing line between who suffers and who makes suffer; at the same time, with a clear purpose of showing the human circumstance of each of the characters. The passages in the film showing scenes of ETA attacks are explicit and clearly linked to the ideology that led to them, leaving no room for justifying lucubrations. The consequences of terrorism in the private lives of those who suffered it are also clear.

I judge that this first poster (others less susceptible, I believe, to generating controversy will follow) is not enough to form a complete impression of the series, even though it includes, like my novel, an episode of mistreatment in the police station, which It used to happen, although behind the back of the law; law, which, as is known, was sometimes applied with damning results.

I attribute the poster to a marketing strategy that I do not share. It violates a rule that I imposed on myself when I wrote my book: not to lose sight of the pain of the victims of terrorism, to treat them with the empathy and affection they deserve. The series, in my opinion, does. “

Premiere on September 27

Its premiere was announced for May 17, but the health crisis caused by the coronavirus caused post-production to be delayed to ensure the safety of the editing teams, and with it its arrival date on HBO. The series created and written by Aitor Gabilondo ( Prince or Live without permission) based on the best-selling novel by Fernando Aramburu (National Narrative Award 2017) will be released on September 27th. The first two episodes will arrive, then it will premiere on a weekly basis.

