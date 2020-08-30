‘Holmes & Watson. Madrid Days’, with Gary Piquer, in ‘Spanish Version’

The famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Gary Piquer) and his faithful companion John H. Watson (Jose Luis Garcia Perez) travel to Madrid to investigate crimes that, because of the way they have been committed, seem to be related to the mythical murderer Jack the Ripper. In search of evidence and possible witnesses, the inseparable couple travels the city discovering lights and shadows of the society of the time.

Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón makes his film debut

Holmes & Watson. Madrid Days is, to date, the penultimate film that Jose Luis Garci has taken to the big screen. In addition to directing, the Oscar-winning director from Madrid for Start over (1982) was in charge of developing the script for this feature film, based on the novels of the English writer Arthur Conan Doyle, next to María San Román Riveiro and Andrea Tenuta.

Gary Piquer and José Luis García Pérez led the cast, putting themselves in the shoes of Sherlock Holmes and John H. Watson, respectively, a cast where the presence of Manuela Velasco, winner of the Goya for Best New Actress for her role in REC (2007), but especially that of Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. The Popular Party politician made his film debut with a small role, very special for him, since in the film he played his great-great-uncle, the famous composer and pianist Isaac albeniz.

Esp., 2012. Intrigue. 131 min. Dir .: José Luis Garci. Int .: Gary Piquer, José Luis García Pérez, Leticia Dolera, Víctor Clavijo, Carlos Hipólito, Manuela Velasco, Enrique Villén, Belén López, Macarena Gómez.

