Hollywood Reacts To Harvey Weinstein Sentencing: “This Gives Me Renewed Hope In The U.S. Justice System,” Says Reese Witherspoon

Jim Carrey drew a portrait of Weinstein, with the inscription, 1952-2020.

PREVIOUSLY: Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year jail sentence triggered swift reactions from accusers and different Hollywood figures, who targeted not simply on the punishment however the impression that it’s going to have on future instances of sexual assault.

Outdoors the courthouse, mannequin Ambra Gutierrez, who made sexual abuse allegations in opposition to Weinstein in 2015, informed reporters, “I used to be 23 years previous when he ruined my life. I don’t know, that’s my quantity….I’m tremendous joyful”

The Silence Breakers, a gaggle of two dozen of Weinstein’s accusers that features Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, issued a press release that mentioned that “Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will all the time be that he’s a convicted rapist. He’s going to jail – however no quantity of jail time will restore the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the harm he has brought on.

“The Silence Breaker neighborhood was based on solidarity, help, and compassion. The New York trial has ended, however the Silence Breakers will persist in our campaign for cultural change, justice and to have our voices heard.”

Tina Tchen, the president and CEO of the Time’s Up Basis, mentioned that “the trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we are able to solely hope that as we speak’s sentence brings the entire survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace.

She added, “We additionally hope that these ladies take delight in figuring out the impression they’ve had on our tradition at giant. Whether or not by inspiring extra survivors to come back ahead and search assist, altering how the justice system responds to sexual violence, or main company boards to informed extra CEOs accountable for poisonous office tradition, the social change catalyzed by these survivors has been nothing in need of transformational.”

Arquette praised McGowan and different accusers, in addition to journalists and their editors at The New Yorker and The New York Occasions. She wrote on Twitter, “Gratitude to all of the silence breakers particularly Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the courageous ladies who testified and to the unimaginable investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thanks Wealthy McKuen and ny occasions.”

She later reacted to one of many remarks made by considered one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Donna Rotunno, who known as the sentence “obscene.” “That quantity was obnoxious. There have been murderers who will get out of court docket quicker than Harvey Weinstein will.”

Arquette wrote, “Please Shut up Donna Rotunno the one obscene and obnoxious individual right here is you. He bought what he deserved as a result of he’s a rapist. he’s in jail as a result of he raped SO MANY MORE WOMEN and ruined lives and careers there may be extra proof and one girl was 16 on the time.”

One other accuser, Jessica Barth, wrote #JUSTICE in a tweet with a hyperlink to the sentencing protection.

Mira Sorvino, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, wrote, “23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in jail for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I actually cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has labored on behalf of all of his victims as we speak.”

Sarah Ann Masse, who got here ahead with sexual misconduct allegations in opposition to Weinstein shortly after the story broke in 2017, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF US WHO SPOKE UP AND TOLD OUR STORIES! Thos is the results of the courageous ladies, the #SilenceBreakers, and particularly the ladies who took the stand on this trial. Harvey Weinstein, you’re a confirmed rapist and abuser and you’ll sit in jail for 23 years.”

Rosie Perez, who corroborated components of Annabella Sciorra’s testimony within the trial, wrote, “23yrs!!! Convicted and Sentenced! At the moment the world shifted that rather more for justice! Could my expensive buddy Annabella Sciorra and all these courageous ladies proceed to heal and at last discover some peace with this victory! #HarveyWeinsteinGuilty”

Ellen Barkin, who mentioned that she was a goal of Weinstein’s verbal abuse, wrote on Twitter, “23 years. God bless you, Jessica Mann, Mimi Hayley and all 108 survivors in your braveness and struggle. Thanks Ronan Farrow. Thanks Choose Burke. Thanks to the jury. Thanks for believing survivors. Thanks for altering the longer term for us all.”

One of many two New York Occasions reporters who broke the Weinstein story, Jodi Kantor, wrote that she was within the courtroom for the sentencing.

“23 years for Harvey Weinstein. @mega2e and I simply witnessed it for ourselves. Weinstein was cuffed to his wheelchair then rolled away. The ladies who testified sobbed afterwards. Irwin Reiter, his accountant of 30 yrs who secretly helped us break the story, sat simply behind.”

Farrow wrote, “Lots of information underlines how arduous it’s to carry rich and related folks accountable. At the moment’s reveals the facility of people that communicate up, from a place of far much less energy, at nice private danger.”

He added, “The Weinstein sentence reminds us of the significance of these sources and of leaders at information organizations who refused to kill the story—together with the editors on the New Yorker who printed the primary allegations of rape and assault about Weinstein.

“In a letter to the decide this week, Weinstein’s attorneys mentioned that reporting “destroyed“ his life. In reality, it pretty parsed a mountain of proof suggesting Weinstein’s actions completed that. I hope it encourages extra folks to talk and extra shops to again powerful tales.”