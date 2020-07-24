‘HIT’, the new series by Daniel Grao, finishes recording and prepares for its premiere in La 1

On Friday, July 24, the cameras of HIT, the new series of La 1. Fiction had to stop the recordings shortly after starting to shoot due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they resumed on June 22 under strict security measures. Now, a month later, the series starring Daniel Grao, who plays Professor Hugo Ibarra Toledo (HIT), has managed to finish the job. “The best news is that no filming session has been suspended in this second block and we have been quick to adapt to the new protocols”, ensures Joaquín Oristrell, who co-directs the series with Álvaro Fernández Armero and Elena Trapé.

In addition, we have been able to enjoy a small preview as an aperitif of what we will see in its premiere.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is HIT

The fiction begins with a situation of vandalism at the Anne Frank school, which forces the director of the center to ask for help from Hugo Ibarra Toledo, (HIT), a teacher away from the front line and played by Daniel Grao.

MAYSUN

The series addresses topics such as the lack of support suffered by teachers, bullying, the discovery of sex and drugs, bullying or the consumption of porn. “Nine troubled students, a school in danger, a teacher who looks like no one. A high-voltage series that comes at the right time. Parents, teachers, students, vandalism, fear of the future. The time has come to talk about our children, but who educates whom? “. With these words, the screenwriter and creator of the series, Joaquín Oristrell, introduces the viewer to the HIT universe by launching the question that will mark much of the season.

MAYSUN

In addition to Daniel Grao, HIT has Olaya Caldera in the role of Esther, the director of Anne Frank, and nine students led by the characters of Carmen Arrufat and Leire Cabezas, Lena and Marga respectively. The youth cast complete it Gabriel Guevara (son of Marlene Mourreau), Melias, Oriol Cervera, Maria Rivera, Krista Aroca, Ignacio Hidalgo and Nourdin Batán.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Eighty actors, eighty-five technicians, and fifteen hundred extras in eighty-five shooting days have participated in the new series of RTVE and Grupo Ganga. Recorded for the most part outdoors, the art direction department has made thirty interventions in different locations.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.