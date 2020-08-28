‘HIT’ is the series that TVE has prepared to hook young audiences

HIT it is RTVE’s next big fiction bet for this season, so much so that it arrives this Thursday, August 27 at the Malaga Festival. Produced in collaboration with Grupo Ganga, the series approaches the educational world and puts us in the shoes of teachers, parents and students, from the perspective of a character capable of awakening love and hatred: Hugo Ibarra Toledo (HIT), brilliant pedagogue, capable of removing the foundations of a school affected by an act of vandalism.

Daniel Grao brings this professor to life with unconventional methods. With the reality of today’s adolescents as the basis of its plots, HIT becomes a reflection of all the problems that we can find in Spanish classrooms.

‘La’ Merlí ‘from TVE

At Anne Frank College, six teachers’ cars burn at recess. It is the palpable demonstration of how coexistence in the center has become unsustainable. Ester (Olaya Caldera), the director, is desperate. The college, founded by his mother to advocate a progressive education, needs to stop being featured in the event pages.

The solution is to get the support of the families, reinforce the authority of the faculty, and get unmotivated teachers to fulfill their commitment. With no other possible alternative, he decides to contact the only person who could reverse the situation: Hugo Ibarra Toledo, known as HIT (Daniel Grao).

Through an original work method proposed by HIT, more focused on emotional intelligence than on the curricular, each chapter will address issues such as the loneliness of the youngest in the era of social networks, sex, addictions, porn, drugs or the lack of stimuli of the current education system.

The cast is completed by Carmen Arrufat (nominated for the Goya award for best new actress for ‘La innocencia’), Nourdin Batán, Oriol Cervera, Gabriel Guevara, Ignacio Hidalgo, María Rivera, Leire Cabezas, Melías and Krista Aroca.

The series has had the advice of Jesús Niño, former defender of the teacher in Castilla y León of ANPE (National Association of Teachers of Education), and professionals of ANAR (Help to Children and Adolescents at Risk), SEXPOL or CEAPA ( Spanish Confederation of Parents of Students).

