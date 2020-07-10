‘Hidden trail’, the most difficult cyber case for Diane Lane

The FBI has a cybercrime department that is solely dedicated to investigating and prosecuting criminals who operate on the Internet. In Portland, Special Agent Jennifer Marsh (Diane Lane) has to solve an unprecedented case: a cyber predator posts torture and murder on a sophisticated website that, leaving no trace, cannot be disconnected. The fate of their victims depends on the public: the more visits the website registers, the faster they will die. When the cat-and-mouse game becomes personal, Jennifer and her team must launch a race against the clock to find the killer.

Diane Lane leads the film

Hidden trail It was the sixth and last film, to date, that Gregory Hoblit led to the big screen, before participating in the series Monday Mornings (2013) and The Strain (2014), shooting an episode in each of them.

Diane Lane was the great protagonist of Hidden trail, which was released the same year as three other films –Stormy nights, Deadly shot and Jumper– in which the American actress was also part of their respective casts with leading roles, especially in the first two.

Untraceable. EE.UU., 2008. Thriller. 100 min. Dir.: Gregory Hoblit. Int.: Diane Lane, Colin Hanks, Billy Burke, Joseph Cross, Mary Beth Hurt, Peter Lewis, Tyrone Giordano.

