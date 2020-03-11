Heidi Klum Skips ‘America’s Got Talent’ Taping After Getting Ill

‘America’s Got Expertise’ was down a choose right now. A supply near the NBC actuality collection confirmed that Heidi Klum went dwelling sick.

Klum was photographed smiling as she confirmed up for work on the Pasadena Civic Auditorium earlier right now. In line with TMZ, which broke the information of Klum’s abrupt departure from the set, she was lacking firstly of the taping, with the opposite three judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and new addition Sofia Vergara, strolling out and sitting within the judging panel.

There isn’t any info on the character of Klum’s ailment and whether or not she’s going to be capable to return to work tomorrow. AGT has been filming for the previous week. The following taping is scheduled for tomorrow, March 11.

AGT is without doubt one of the studio-based reveals that proceed to movie in entrance of reside viewers amid a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. A lot of different packages, together with talkers Dr. Phil and The Wendy Williams Present and hame reveals Jeopardy! and Wheel Of Fortune, have switched to tapings with no viewers over coronavirus considerations.

Reps for Klum didn’t reply to emails looking for feedback.