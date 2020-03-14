Heidi Klum Explains ‘AGT’ Absence: “Feeling Feverish”, Can’t Get A Coronavirus Test

America’s Acquired Expertise choose Heidi Klum has taken to Instagram to elucidate her latest absence from NBC’s hit competitors sequence. Klum went house sick Tuesday, with what NBC described in a press release as a “frequent chilly.” Klum has posted an Instagram video of herself mendacity in mattress, explaining that she’s sick, “feeling feverish, cough, runny nostril, and has tried, with out success, to be examined for coronavirus. You may watch the video beneath.

“Hello, everybody, I simply wished you to know why I’ve not been sitting in my America’s Acquired Expertise seat, mentioned Klum within the video. “It began all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nostril. I’m simply not feeling good, in order that’s why I’ve stayed house, to not infect every other individuals.

I hope it’s only a chilly. I’d like to do the corona check, however there simply isn’t one right here,” she continued. “I attempted with two completely different medical doctors and I simply can’t get one. Keep secure, everybody. Keep house when you don’t really feel good.”

The Trump administration has come underneath fireplace over delays in making testing extra extensively obtainable for COVID-19. Earlier right now, President Trump declared a nationwide emergency over the disaster.

Fashionable Household star Eric Stonestreet crammed in for Klum as visitor choose on Wednesday’s taping of AGT, NBC mentioned. Klum is joined on the choose’s panel by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, together with host Terry Crews.