‘Heels’: Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison Join Starz’s Wrestling Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Bauer (The Deuce), Allen Maldonado (The Final O.G.) and James Harrison (S.W.A.T.) are set as collection regulars reverse Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in Heels, Starz’s eight-episode hourlong drama set within the outrageous world of impartial skilled wrestling. Kelli Berglund and Alison Luff additionally star.

Written by Michael Waldron and directed by Peter Segal, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, Heels is a narrative concerning the women and men who chase their desires on the planet of small city professional wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia group, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), warfare over their late father’s legacy. Within the ring, someone should play the great man (Ludwig) and someone should play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). However in the true world, these characters may be exhausting to stay as much as — or exhausting to depart behind.

Bauer will play Wild Invoice Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who’s now a high-level professional wrestling scout. Maldonado portrays Rooster Robbins, among the best wrestlers within the circuit who at all times has one thing to show, and at all times backs it up. Harrison is Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for many years and has no illusions of fame or glory.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV in affiliation with Paramount TV Studios. Together with Waldron, Segal and O’Malley, LBI Leisure’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley function government producers.

Bauer most not too long ago starred in The Deuce and For All Mankind. He portrayed Jimmy Flaherty for 4 seasons of Starz’s Survivor’s Regret, and likewise starred in True Blood. He’ll subsequent be seen reverse Denzel Washington within the Warner Bros. movie The Little Issues. Bauer is repped by Peg Donegan and attorneys Ira Schreck and Carolyn Conrad of Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Maldonado most not too long ago appeared on You’re the Worst, The Final O.G. and Black-ish. His function credit embrace Straight Outta Compton, Cake and the movie remake of Superfly. He’s repped by Pink Baron Administration and CAA.

Harrison, a two-time Tremendous Bowl champion, landed his first function on the massive display within the 2019 indie film Bear in mind Amnesia and guest-starred on S.W.A.T. He’s repped by UTA, lawyer Jonathan Shikora and supervisor PR1 Communication.