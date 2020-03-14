HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Among WarnerMedia Entertainment Series Shut Down Over Coronavirus, ‘Euphoria’ Delayed

WarnerMedia Entertainment, which encompasses HBO, HBO Max and cable networks TNT, TBS and TruTV, has joined an extended record of media corporations, together with sibling Warner Bros. TV Group, to announce that they’re suspending manufacturing on collection that at the moment are filming and delaying manufacturing on exhibits that have been about to start out filming.

No titles are being launched, however I hear that Season 2 of HBO’s The Righteous Gems has halted manufacturing, together with TNT’s Snowpiercer, whereas begin of manufacturing for Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria will probably be delayed. As alluded to by Warner Bros TV in its announcement earlier at this time, I hear that each one HBO Max collection produced by its sister studio have been shut down, together with The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco.

For a listing of TV exhibits which have been halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

There are some high-profile collection which are slated to enter manufacturing not imminently however quickly; their standing is being evaluated. That features HBO’s Succession and Barry and HBO Max’s Gossip Woman reboot from WBTV.

Right here is WarnerMedia Entertainment’s assertion launched Friday afternoon:

“In response to the worldwide emergency associated to COVID-19, we’re working intently with our inventive groups to evaluate the standing of every of our collection in accordance with the rules from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, in addition to native well being and authorities officers. We’ll droop manufacturing on a few of our collection at the moment filming and can delay these scheduled to start out imminently. The well being and security of our staff, casts and crews is our primary precedence.”