HBO wants to adapt ‘Sphere’ by Michael Crichton (and has our full attention)

Criticism destroyed Barry Levinson’s adaptation of Sphere, Michael Crichton’s novel, in February 1998. It featured Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and Samuel L. Jackson but this did not prevent it from being perceived as both a creative and box office failure. But here a server was delighted with the end result, perhaps being an impressionable teenager, and now HBO has my full attention for the television adaptation it is preparing from the same novel.

It was announced this week. Denise Thé, Westworld writer and executive producer, is developing Esfera for HBO and will act as showunner. The production companies behind the project are Kilter Films, the company of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, as well as Team Downey, the recently sold Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey production company, and the Warner Bros. studio.















‘Sphere’ had had a 1998 adaptation of Barry Levinson with Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and Samuel L. Jackson





Crichton’s novel, published in 1987, tells the mission of a group of scientists to decipher and understand the workings of a puzzling matter. The American navy has discovered a ship deep in the ocean with a floating and changing sphere with an origin as unknown as its properties. Scientists move there, thousands of meters deep, in circumstances that endangered their physical and mental health to investigate what that sphere is.

We can say that Thé has the experience in television to carry out a project of this caliber: has also worked on Person of interest (also with strong science fiction overtones like Westworld), Medium, open case and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.







Creator Denise Thé has worked on series such as ‘Westworld’, ‘Medium’ and ‘Person of interest’





And, as a fan of Barry Levinson’s film, you are curious to see the story adapted to the episodic format. Critics could think at the time that it was a concept previously explored in the genre but it was still powerful, with endless possibilities for spectacle and terror, and with a sphere whose consequences deeply affected the characters.









Let’s see if the Covid-19 pandemic does not destroy this project at a time when HBO is a bit in limbo. Two of his most successful and admired productions, Succession and Euphoria, they had to release a season soon and neither of them has been able to shoot the new episodes yet.







HBO is facing many delays in its current shootings: it would be a surprise if ‘Succession’ or ‘Euphoria’ premiere episodes in the remainder of 2020











